Burnley and Huddersfield Town will get the EFL season underway.

The curtain is about to be raised on yet another Championship season.

Burnley and Huddersfield will kick the 2022/ 2023 season off under the lights at The John Smith’s Stadium.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sides will have new managers in the dug-out tonight (29 July).

Former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany is the new Burnley manager following their

Danny Schofield is the head coach for Huddersfield Town, following the sudden departure of Carlos Corberán during the summer.

The Terriers made it to the play-off final in May losing to Nottingham Forrest at Wembley.

It will be the first match of the EFL season and it is set to be shown on TV.

Here is all you need to know:

How to watch Huddersfield Town vs Burnley?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

It will be available on Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD as well as Sky Sports Football.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is scheduled to take place at 8pm.

What time does coverage start?

Sky Sports coverage of the game will begin at 7pm on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Is the game available to stream?

If you don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, you can watch the game on Now TV.

A one day sports pass is available for £11.99 or a month pass will cost £33.99.

What is the team news before the match?

Dwight McNeil completed a move to Everton from Burnley this week, just a couple of days before the start of the season.

Striker Matej Vydra is currently injured and receiving treatment at Turf Moor, Maxwell Cornet will not feature as well.

But Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Scott Twine look to have shaken off knocks.

Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley, Samuel Bastien, Josh Cullen, Ian Maatsen, Arijanet Muric and Vitinho are among those that have signed and are hoping for debuts.

Matty Pearson is a doubt for Huddersfield after picking up a knock in pre-season.

Tino Anjorin is back at the club for a second loan spell from Chelsea and will hope to get the nod.

It has been a summer of change at the West Yorkshire club following their play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest, with the likes of Will Boyle, David Kasumu, Connor Mahoney, Kyle Hudlin, Jack Rudoni and Yuta Nakayama all joining the club.

What have the managers said?

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is desperate to maintain the balance in his squad ahead of the Sky Bet Championship opener at Huddersfield on Friday.

He said: “Everybody has been really proud about how healthy Burnley has been in the past, and we have probably gone over that a little bit.

“If we want to go back to being healthy, we have to make the right decisions for that.

“We are going to have to turn around the squad a little bit and get the balance.

“I am really happy with the senior guys in the squad now, that is why we did what we did to keep them at the club, and it is just to find the right balance.”

Talking about the future of Vydra, Kompany said: “He is getting treatment here at the moment.

“The club has made an offer for him to stay, and then I have to see where it is between the parties.”

Kompany has vowed to change the style of play, which was known for being direct under Dyche.

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield, who takes charge of his first game following his surprise summer appointment, knows to expect something different.

“There’s definitely a difference in their style of play and it will be a different Burnley team to what we saw previously,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“They’ve had a lot of change in their squad and the centre-backs in particular. It’s something we’re aware of and we’ll see how it goes.