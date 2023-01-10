Manchester United will take on Charlton in EFL Carabao Cup later today with Erik ten Hag set to make several squad changes

Despite a period of team uncertainty and risk at the League One side, Charlton have fought their way to the EFL Cup quarter-final and will now take on a team two leagues above, Manchester United.

In September 2020, Dane Thomas Sandgaard took over the ownership of the League One side, promising to get them back to the Premier League within five years, but this hasn’t quite gone to plan as they currently sit 18th in the league and it would appear Sandgaard has not provided the investment that was anticipated.

However, with rumours swirling around that he may sell the club before too long, Charlton fans will put all this aside as more than 9,000 fans are set to travel to Old Trafford in the hope of reaching their first major tournament semi-final since they won the FA Cup in 1946.

Unfortunately for them, however, their opponents are coming in off the back of a five match winning streak and will hope to extend their run of luck after beating Everton 3-1 in the FA Cup last week.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Charlton’s EFL Cup fixture...

When is Manchester United vs Charlton?

The two sides will meet later today, Tuesday 10 January 2023, with kick-off set for 8pm GMT at Old Trafford. Over 9,000 fans are expected to travel from Charlton which will be their biggest away following on record.

George Dobson will captain Charlton in quarter-final against United

Tickets are still available to purchase for Manchester United fans with prices ranging from £30-46. Go to the United website to find out where available is and how to buy tickets.

How to watch Manchester United vs Charlton

Unfortunately this match is not set to be broadcast on TV, as coverage of the Newcastle vs Leicester game is set to be shown instead. MUTV will be showing pre-match build-up as well as post-match analysis and live audio commentary. This will be available on both the United App and on ManUtd.com.

Both BBC Radio 5Live and talkSPORT will also provide live audio commentary of the match.

Sky Sports will show highlights of the fixture at 1am the following morning. Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at around £46/month.

Team news

This will be the first time the two sides have played each other since Charlton were last in the Premier League back in 2007. United triumphed with a 2-0 win over the Addicks.

In total, the two sides have met 59 times with Charlton winning just 10 of these matches and the Red Devils taking victory on 38 occasions. Charlton’s last win over United came in 1989 during a League Division One fixture.

It is highly likely that ten Hag will make several changes from the line-up we saw against Everton, with Jack Butland in line to make his debut in goal. Harry Maguire is another likely to return to the starting XI and he could well be joined in defence by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Scott McTominay and Fred could team up with Christian Eriksen, giving Bruno Fernandes a rest.

While there are no fresh injury concerns, it is not yet known what ten Hag is likely to do with Anthony Martial who has been subbed off in his last seven games. Following the Red Devils’ win over Everton, the Dutch manager said: “His physcial load is not, at this moment, so high that he can play every third day a game of 90 minutes. So I have to manage that together with him.”