All the details you need to tune into the 2024 Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid on TV or through live stream.

The Champions League final is almost upon us, with Real Madrid looking to reassert their dominance in this competition by winning their 16th title. Borussia Dortmund have not yet won one, and in a cruel twist of fate, the last time they reached and lost the final, it was also at Wembley Stadium.

Dortmund will be underdogs at Wembley, but they have performed well with that tag for the last couple of decades, and they will be filled with belief as they prepare to face e Spanish Champions. In the meantime, we take you through how to watch the Champions League final on TV or through live stream.

When is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will take place on Saturday, June 1.

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium, London, and kick-off is set for 8pm UK time or 9pm European time.

Is it TV?

The Champions League final is being shown by the UK’s licensed network for European fixtures, TNT Sports. That coverage is only available for subscribers, but there is good news despite changes this season.

Is there a Live stream? Is the Champions League final on YouTube?

Usually, the Champions League - and other European finals - are shown on YouTube for free, but the 2024 Champions League final will not be shown on YouTube. There will be a way to watch it for free, though, as is required as part of the licensing deal TNT Sports have with UEFA.

This year, fans can watch for free via the Discovery+ app, and while it is free, it is required that a free account is created first.

What is Discovery+? How can I sign up?

Discovery+ is a streaming service that allows users to watch sports, series and movies. To register a free account for the service and to watch the 2024 UEFA Champions League final, fans will need to follow the following steps:

Go to discoveryplus.com and choose Sign Up .

. Scroll down and choose Register .

. Enter your account details and choose Continue.

Now you can open discovery+ on any supported device, sign in, and start streaming.

What has Edin Terzic said?

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has said: “We lost important players in the summer and it was going to take some time. We didn’t manage to be on our top level in September but now we are a totally different team. We are ready to compete and fight to win the trophy.

“If you play 10 games against Real Madrid it is difficult, but if you go to a final everything is possible in football. It is about the game, not the occasion. We’ve had 60 games to prepare ourselves for tomorrow. It is clear they [are] favourite but we don’t care – we weren’t favourites against Atlético or PSG.”

