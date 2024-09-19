Jack Badger has passed away aged 24. | Getty Images

A non-league footballer has died at the age of 24.

Jack Badger, a non-league footballer who most recently played for Abingdon United in the Hellenic Football League, has unexpectedly died at the age of 24.

United were due to take on Didcot Town in a league fixture yesterday evening - however, following the tragic news, the fixture was postponed until a later date.

Abingdon issued a statement on their website in the wake of his death: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Jack Badger, a young and talented player in our men’s team. Jack’s passing has left a profound void in our club and community.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to Jack’s family, friends, teammates, and everyone who knew and loved him. He will be remembered not only for his skill and dedication on the pitch but for his kindness and spirit off it. In the coming days, we will share information about memorial services and how we can honour Jack’s memory. Rest in peace, Jack.”

Badger was a fan of Championship club Oxford United. They put forth a tribute to the player on their official X (formerly Twitter) page, which reads: “Everyone at Oxford United is devastated to learn of the passing of U’s fan Jack Badger. We send our sincere condolences to Jack’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

One of Badger’s former clubs, Wantage Town, also put out a statement: “Everyone at Wantage Town is devastated to learn of the passing of former player, Jack Badger. On the pitch he wore his heart on his sleeve & off of it never had anything but a cheeky smile on his face. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family & friends. Rest easy Badge.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Abingdon to help raises funds for his family and for funeral costs. At the time of writing, it has exceeded its £1,000 goal by more than tenfold - they have received over £15,000 in donations.