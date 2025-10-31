Preston North End have signed ex-Newcastle defender Jamal Lewis on a short-term contract.

The 27-year-old left-back has been without a club since leaving Newcastle United earlier this year, where he made 36 appearances between 2020 and 2025.

Lewis, a Northern Ireland international, has joined the Championship side on a contract that runs until the end of December.

A product of Norwich City’s academy, Lewis played 100 games for the Canaries before moving to Newcastle. During his time there, he also spent loan spells with Watford and Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “We've been struck by a few injuries which has made the squad look a bit thin, so we felt we needed more cover in the short term and I'm really happy we've been able to bring in someone of Jamal's calibre.

“He brings experience of playing at the highest level, he's earned promotion out of this division, and he's been playing international football since 2018. Most importantly, he's shown us he's really excited by the opportunity and he's ready to give everything while he's with us.”

Lewis could make his debut for the Lilywhites this weekend against Southampton in the Championship. The defender’s last senior appearance came for Sao Paulo against Athletico Paranaense in November 2024.

Speaking about his move, the 27-year-old said: “I spoke to the manager. Obviously he knows of me and my running power, what I can give to any team that I play for. I think how the team plays should suit me and I should be able to gel with the team quite well.

“I just want to be able to get as much knowledge and information and get everything moving as quickly as possible so I can just help as much as I can.”