Leicester's Jamie Vardy mocks Spurs fans on return to Premier League

Leicester City talisman Jamie Vardy made a scorching return to the top flight last night as he secured his newly-promoted Foxes side a point in their league opener - and had some fun with Tottenham Hotspur fans in the process.

The striker was synonymous with Leicester’s run to an unprecedented title in 2016, but at 37 some might have expected him to be outshone last night by Tottenham’s flagship summer signing Dominic Solanke.

Instead, it was the Foxes veteran who had the last word and got Leicester’s season off to a positive start, scoring in the 57th minute to cancel out Pedro Porro’s first-half opener for Spurs. It was a moment off the ball that was even more popular online than the goal, though.

Footage from the 78th minute (as he was being subbed off) shows the striker tap the Premier League badge on his shirt, hold up one finger, and then point at the Spurs away end and make a zero sign - a cheeky reminder that his side have more Premier League trophies than the Londoners, who have not won the top-flight title since 1961.

Fans were loving the teasing on X and it led to them pointing out more of his antics throughout the game, like chugging down a can of Red Bull in the tunnel as he made his way out for the second half and also appearing to direct some choice words towards Cristian Romero.

Vardy’s irrepressible energy was not only entertaining, but impressive considering he missed much of pre-season with an injury and wasn’t expected to be available for the opener.

New boss Steve Cooper told Sky Sports: "He said he feels good, he was a little bit uncomfortable that we didn't have a fit striker and he made himself available. You have to trust his judgement."

His judgement certainly made the match a more entertaining encounter for fans. Jamie Carragher added on Sky’s Monday Night Football programme: “Never change, Jamie Vardy.”