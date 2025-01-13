Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The January transfer window is in full swing - rumours are hotting up and Manchester City are making the headlines with a number of deals looking set to be sealed this week.

It has been an uncharacteristically unsuccessful season so far for City who find themselves in sixth, languishing 12 points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game more. The summer transfer window was an unusually quiet one for City seeing only Brazilian winger Savinho, as well as re-signing former captain İlkay Gündoğan, on the arrivals list. However, the Blues look set to be one of the busiest clubs this winter as they aim to turn their season around.

Omar Marmoush

Omar Marmoush | Getty Images

Firstly, they are reportedly closing in on a deal for Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush. The Egyptian attacker has enjoyed a stunning breakout season so far this campaign, firing the German club to third in the table. The 25-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in just 16 Bundesliga appearances so far this season. Quick, clinical and unpredictable, Marmoush looks to have all the ingredients to be one of the most exciting forwards in the league and according to Fabrizio Romano, a deal for the Egyptian should be sealed this week. It is believed the deal could amount to around the £67m mark.

Abdukodir Khusanov

Abdukodir Khusanov, left, fights for the ball with Spain's midfielder Alex Baena during the men's group C football match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games | Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

As well as strengthening their firepower up top, the Blues seem to be eyeing defensive reinforcements. City have reportedly agreed a £33.5m deal for Lens centre back Abdukodir Khusanov, an official announcement is said to be imminent. When he joined Lens, former executive chairman Arnaud Pouille said of the promising defender: “This Uzbek international with a large frame displays a maturity and a reading of the game that are already well developed."

It is reported that both Spurs and Newcastle were interested in the defender but City look to have pipped them. Khusanov will become the first player from Uzbekistan to feature in the premier league.

Kyle Walker

Man City defender Kyle Walker | Carl Recine/Getty Images

It could be one defender in, one defender out for City as manager Pep Guardiola revealed that Kyle Walker, City right back and captain, has asked to leave. The stalwart has struggled this season - on and off the pitch - and AC Milan are said to be amongst the clubs interested.

The Blues face Brentford away from home on Tuesday night but Guardiola was coy when asked if Walker would feature, saying only: "We'll decide after training. I said what I said and I'm not going to add anything else. I don't have anything else and Brentford is on my mind."

It remains to be seen whether City will invest further in any other positions. They could potentially eye a replacement for Ballon D’or winning midfielder Rodri after the Spaniard’s season was curtailed early following an ACL injury but there have been no concrete links with any midfielder so far this window for the Blues. Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimares has been a target for Man City in recent windows but there have been no suggestions that they would be willing to stump up Newcastle’s £100m asking price for the Brazilian fan favourite.