Javi Guerra | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United are part of a three-way tussle for a highly rated young player who could add more bite to their midfield.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Javi Guerra is one of the most sought-after players in European football after a couple of breakout season with Valencia. With a wise football head on his shoulders that belies his relative youth, he has now made more than 80 first-team appearances, and has won plaudits for his energetic game, incisive passing, tackling and stamina.

He has previously said that he wants to stay at the Mestalla, but is not short of suitors at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Possibly first in the queue are Manchester United, who as Casemiro continues to age, want some fresher legs next to Bruno Fernandes in the centre of the park.

He has been talked about now and then in connection with Old Trafford for a while - as long ago as September 2023 The United Scout X account posted: “Manchester United signing Javi Guerra would be an incredibly astute signing. One word I’d use to describe him: inevitable.”

He has also previously been linked to Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle - so there is more than one club that thinks he could adapt to the English game.

Italian football journalist Daniele Longo thinks this is a done deal, but others are not so sure. And indeed, Manchester United’s signings have rarely been smooth recently - witness missing their self-imposed deadline of last Friday to get Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford through the Old Trafford doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United have competitors in some famous European names. Spanish website Fichajes thinks that Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are both interested too. Declaring “Everyone is fighting of Javi Guerra”, they go on to say: “The bidding for Javi Guerra has exploded in the summer transfer window. For now, Valencia is holding onto its jewel. But the fight to keep him is just beginning.”

Fichajes described Guerra as “one of the most coveted players in European football”., and say Milan are ready to offer €25m .