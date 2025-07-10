Fluminense's Colombian forward Jhon Arias celebrates after scoring during the Conmebol Recopa Sudamericana second leg final match | AFP via Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made overtures to a Club World Cup star, it has been reported.

Colombian striker Jhon Arias had a good summer tournament with his Brazilian club Fluminese, as they made it to the semi-finals when they lost to Chelsea.

Wolves are said to have been watching him for a while, but his performances during the summer showcase tournament seem to have prompted them to act.

The midlands side have tabled a bid of about £25m for Arias, according to Globo. They have had preliminary talks but hope to move these forwards in the coming days, it is said.

Arias, 27, is the highest-paid player in Fluminese’s squad, but wants to play in Europe remains intact. He’s also on the radar of other European clubs and some in Saudi Arabia.

Wolves have money in the bank after the transfer of Matheus Cunha to Manchester United for £62.5m and Rayan Aït-Nouri to Manchester City. So far they have bought striker Jørgen Strand Larsen and winger Fer López from Celta Vigo.

Spanish outlet Fichajes says that Fluminese don’t want to sell “but Arias' own words after the elimination against Chelsea made his ambition clear: to make the leap to European football and, if possible, to do so in England.”

Arias broke down in tears after the Chelsea defeat and apologised for letting down fans - despite the fact Fluminese overachieved in reaching the semi-finals.

Last year, according to RTI Esporte, West Ham tabled an offer of €13m (£11m) for Arias and Fluminense accepted, with negotiations reaching “an advanced stage”. But, if true, nothing came of that.