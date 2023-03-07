Jill Scott will be the captain of the England Soccer Aid team this summer. She will be the first female captain ever at the event

England footballer Jill Scott has been announced as the first female captain for England at Soccer Aid and will lead the star-studded squad this summer. The former Lioness retired from the professional game shortly after England won the Euros 2022 tournament last July.

The 36-year-old has since gone on to be crowned Queen of the Jungle after winning I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here last winter and she has now said she is hoping to accomplish ‘The Treble’ in June. The Euros winner said: “The Euros, the Jungle and now Soccer Aid for UNICEF - it’s the holy trinity! I’ve won two of them, so just need Soccer Aid to complete the ‘Treble’.

“I think of all three, this might be the one I’m most nervous about, though - just look at the names involved! Buy a ticket, support this amazing cause and cheer us on!”.

Here is everything you need to know about the former Lioness star Jill Scott

Jill Scott’s career highlights

Jill Scott made her senior debut for Sunderland Women in 2005, though only spent another nine months in her hometown before she was snapped up by Everton Ladies.

She had a huge impact on Merseyside, as she lifted both the FA Women’s Premier League Cup and the FA Women’s Cup, while also beating the likes of Alex Scott and Karen Carney to the FA Tesco Players’ Player of the Year award for the 2007-08 season. Scott then spend a big chunk of her career with Manchester City where she made over 150 appearances and won three FA WSL Cups, one WSL title and three FA Women’s Cups.

Jill Scott celebrates with Chloe Kelly (R) and Lauren Hemp in Euros 2022 final

Towards the end of her career, the midfielder returned to Everton on loan for the second half of the 2020-21 campaign before another a spell with Aston Villa a year later.

Scott also enjoyed became a key figure in England’s team throughout her career - making her debut against the Netherlands in August 2006 and earning 161 caps. The Sunderland-born star was part of the Lionesses’ team that finished as runner-up in the 2009 Euros and also came third in the 2015 World Cup - before finally lifting the trophy at Wembley Stadium earlier this summer.

Who is Jill Scott’s fiance?

Jill Scott confirmed in March 2020 that she was engaged to Shelly Unitt - sister to former England player Rachel, who made 102 appearances for the Lionesses.

It is thought Scott has been dating the Community Health Officer from Walsall for around five years.

What is Jill Scott’s net worth?

According to apumone.com, the 35-year-old has a net worth of around £3.4 million.

It also claims her salary was roughly around £34,000-a-week.

When is Soccer Aid 2023?

The game will take place on Sunday 11 June at Old Trafford and England will hope to claim their first win ove the World XI since 2018. Since its inception in 2008, the event has raised over £75million for UNICEF, including £15m for last year’s match at the London Stadium.

Scott is set to be joined by three other former England internationals, including ex-Lioness team-mate Karen Carney, Chelsea’s Champions League winner Gary Cahill and the ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshire.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes and actress Vicky McClure will co-manage the England team which also includes stars such as DJ Joel corry, Sir Mo Farah, Eni Aluko and Bugzy Malone. The World XI squad will once again be captained by eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt while former Ireland international Robbie Kean will serve as the head coach.