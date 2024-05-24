Here’s a look at John Terry’s best and worst moments in football following talks of a possible Netflix show.

Former Chelsea captain and 78-cap England defender John Terry is in talks for a reality TV deal on Netflix - before this takes place, let’s take a look at the best and worst moments of the Blues legend.

The show itself is set to give an unfettered look at the 43-year-old - both his highs and lows will be covered. But what are his most famous and infamous moments?

John Terry’s best moments

Terry’s football career is the stuff of legend - not only his he the highest-scoring defender in Premier League history, he also won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, one Europa League and one Champions League.

He has been known for his philanthropic gestures in the past, also. In 2016, Terry paid £1,600 in funeral costs for a young Chelsea fan who had died of leukaemia.

John Terry’s worst moments

While Terry’s achievements in the world of football will go down in history, he was no stranger to controversy over the course of his career.

In 2001 he was fined after a drinking binge in a hotel packed with American tourists grieving after the 9/11 terror attacks. When Chelsea’s game against Bulgarians Levski Sofia was called off, the team stayed in a hotel near Heathrow. Terry, Frank Lampard, Jody Morris, Frank Sinclair and Eidur Gudjohnsen were all reprimanded after the drunken incident.

Several years later Terry was accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his Chelsea teammates - Wayne Bridge - leading to a breakdown in their professional relationship. When they played against each other in 2010, Bridge refused to shake Terry’s hand.

The following year, Terry was accused of racially abusing Anton Ferdinand - he was fined £220,000 and given a four-match after a hearing by the FA, but was acquitted of criminal charges.