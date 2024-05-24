John Terry Netflix: highs and lows of former Chelsea captain following talks of reality TV show
Former Chelsea captain and 78-cap England defender John Terry is in talks for a reality TV deal on Netflix - before this takes place, let’s take a look at the best and worst moments of the Blues legend.
The show itself is set to give an unfettered look at the 43-year-old - both his highs and lows will be covered. But what are his most famous and infamous moments?
John Terry’s best moments
Terry’s football career is the stuff of legend - not only his he the highest-scoring defender in Premier League history, he also won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, one Europa League and one Champions League.
He has been known for his philanthropic gestures in the past, also. In 2016, Terry paid £1,600 in funeral costs for a young Chelsea fan who had died of leukaemia.
John Terry’s worst moments
While Terry’s achievements in the world of football will go down in history, he was no stranger to controversy over the course of his career.
In 2001 he was fined after a drinking binge in a hotel packed with American tourists grieving after the 9/11 terror attacks. When Chelsea’s game against Bulgarians Levski Sofia was called off, the team stayed in a hotel near Heathrow. Terry, Frank Lampard, Jody Morris, Frank Sinclair and Eidur Gudjohnsen were all reprimanded after the drunken incident.
Several years later Terry was accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his Chelsea teammates - Wayne Bridge - leading to a breakdown in their professional relationship. When they played against each other in 2010, Bridge refused to shake Terry’s hand.
The following year, Terry was accused of racially abusing Anton Ferdinand - he was fined £220,000 and given a four-match after a hearing by the FA, but was acquitted of criminal charges.
Additionally, Terry also drew criticism for his actions during Chelsea’s Champions League final victory. Terry did not play in the match, having been sent off for violent conduct in the semi-final. However, during the trophy presentation, Terry appeared alongside the rest of the team in his full Chelsea kit - making it appear as though he had played in the final.
