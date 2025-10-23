The first-team kit manager for Liverpool’s women’s team has died.

Liverpool have confirmed the death of Jonathan Humble, who died this week at the age of 44 after a short illness.

Humble joined Liverpool’s women’s team earlier this year and was taken ill at home on Sunday before passing away at Leighton Hospital in Crewe a few days later.

A club spokesperson said: “Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of women’s first team kit manager Jonathan Humble, following a sudden illness.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Jon’s family, friends and loved ones at this sad time.”

Managing director Andy O’Boyle added: “This is devastating news. All our love and thoughts are with Jon’s wife Claire and his three children.

“I knew Jon from his time at Manchester United and always regarded him as an outstanding professional and a person of the highest character.

“His pride in his work and his drive to set the highest standards were clear from day one. His family told us how much he loved working here, which means a lot to all of us.

“When visiting him in hospital, we saw people from several different clubs - a sign of how respected he was across football. We’ll miss him terribly.”

Before joining Liverpool, Humble spent six years at Manchester United, working with the women’s team, academy, and men’s setup.

A spokesperson for Man United added: “Manchester United is mourning the loss of our friend Jon Humble, who has passed away at the age of 44 after a short illness.

“Jon was part of our kit staff for six years, most recently as women’s kit lead, before leaving for a new role at Liverpool. He was much loved by everyone in the women’s team and will be missed by his many friends and colleagues across the Barclays WSL.”