LaLiga team Valencia have paid tribute to ex-player José Castillejo after he was named as a victim of the flash floods in southern Spain.

Deadly flooding and hailstorms has hit the region, with at least 158 people dead as a result of the shocking natural disaster. Valencia paid tribute to the 28-year-old footballer after his death was confirmed.

The top-flight club said in a statement: “Valencia CF mourn the passing of José Castillejo, casualty of the flash floodings. José Castillejo came up through the youth system up to U18 level and played for others teams in the region.”

Flash flooding has devastated parts of southern and eastern Spain | Getty Images

Castillejo also played with Segunda División side Eldense, who are also located within the Valencia region. The club said: “CD Eldense deeply regrets the death at the age of 28 of José Castillejo, former blue-and-red player in the 2015/2016 season. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace.”

The shocking scenes from southern and eastern Spain has seen villages submerged underwater, with fears that the death toll could rise even further. It as confirmed on Thursday (October 31) that a 71-year-old British man had died after being rescued from his home on the outskirts of Málaga.

He was reported to have been “suffering from hypothermia” when he was rescued. The man, who has not been named, died after suffering “several cardiac arrests”.