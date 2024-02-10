Former Sevilla coach who beat Jose Mourinho in Europa League final set for new role
José Luis Mendilibar is set to become the new head coach of Greek side Olympiacos, National World understands.
Mendilibar, renowned for his success at Sevilla and likened to Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp for his dynamic style of play, brings a wealth of experience to the Greek side.
Advertisement
Advertisement
His achievements at Sevilla, including a memorable Europa League triumph, highlight his capability to deliver results on the big stage.
It's understood that Mendilibar will sign a contract until the end of the 2023/24 season with an option for a further year.
"I prefer playing wide to playing narrow and playing in the opposition half rather than our own," Mendilibar said last season.
"I want players who know how to play in between the opposition when defending, not one on one."
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 62-year-old Basque coach helped steer Sevilla away from relegation when he was appointed in March, while he also guided them to seventh Europa League title, earning qualification to this season's Champions League.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.