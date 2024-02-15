Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football superstar Kylian Mbappe is expected to leave French giants PSG this summer after six years at the club. The French international will leave the Parc des Princes as a free agent when his contract expires.

The major transfer news was confirmed by football insider Fabrizio Romano on Thursday evening. Mbappe's future in Paris has been the subject of speculation for years with a number of the world's biggest clubs thought to be keen on signing the 25-year-old, who is widely regarded as the best footballer on the planet right now.

Taking to social media platform X to announce the bombshell news, Romano wrote: "Kylian Mbappé has now informed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he will LEAVE the club as a free agent. The terms of the departure are yet to be fully agreed but he will LEAVE Paris in the summer — Kylian has yet to fulfil his commitments to the club."

PSG received €300m Mbappe bid last summer

Mbappe had been the subject of transfer interest last summer with PSG accepting a world-record €300 million offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. The Ligue 1 club allowed their star man to enter into talks with the side but a deal was not complete as Mbappe chose to say in France.

As news of Mbappe's departure breaks, it isn't a Saudi club that has emerged as the frontrunner but rather La Liga giants Real Madrid. The Galacticos has been home to some of history's most respected names from Cristiano Ronaldo to Raul and Ronaldo to Zinedine Zidane. Earlier this month, The Independent reported that Mbappe and Real Madrid were already in contract negotiations to firm up a summer move but that an agreement remained 'some way off' given the player's lofty wage demands. Real Madrid are 4/9 to complete the deal.

Arsenal and Liverpool lead Premier League charge

There is, of course, a possibility that Mbappe would make a move to the Premier League. Arsenal have emerged as the most likely candidate in the top flight at 5/1. Liverpool are third favourites to sign the player at 8/1 and have previously been named as Mbappe's favourite club in the Premier League.

Big-spenders Chelsea are also contenders, along with 'any Saudi PL club' and Catalan titans Barcelona. The ability to sign Mbappe without paying a transfer is a huge bonus for suitors, but his high wages remain a challenge for many in a climate where Financial Fair Play is prevalent.

Kylian Mbappe record-breaking market value and huge net worth

According to Transfermarkt, Mbappe has a market value of €180 million, which is equivalent to £154 million. The Frenchman's reported net worth stands at a huge £143 million.

The player has earned that phenomenal net worth through his big contract at PSG, as well as at his previous club AS Monaco. Mbappe also has, and has had, a number of lucrative brand deals with companies including Dior, Oakley, Nike, EA Sports and Hublot.