Former Celtic football player Landry N’Guemo has died aged 38 in a car accident.

The Cameroonian midfielder joined Celtic on loan from French side Nancy in the summer of 2009. It has been reported that the crash took place in Obala, 45km north of Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon.

N’Guemo made over 43 appearances for the Celts before returning to his parent club in 2010. He was also capped over 40 times for Cameroon throughout the course of his career. In a statement, Celtic Club FC said: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with Landry's family and friends at this sad time.”

His former clubs St Etienne and Bordeaux have also confirmed the news and paid tribute to the Cameroon international.

Tributes have since poured in for N’Guemo who has been described as an ‘excellent player’. X user Inside the SPFL said: “Terrible news, N'Guemo was a player, his attitude was excellent and enthusiasm was infectious, it's a shame his move wasn't made permanent in 2010.