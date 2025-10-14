Referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos gestures during the international friendly match between Germany and Ukraine at Wohninvest Weserstadion on June 12, 2023 in Bremen, Germany | Maja Hitij/Getty Images

England have travelled to Latvia for their latest World Cup qualifier.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They won the home game against the Baltic country 1-0, in an unconvincing performance that nonetheless contributed to their perfect record in the qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup.

Topping group K with five wins from five, and being yet to concede a goal, England could seal qualification tonight, with confidence up after a relaxed 3-0 friendly win against Wales on Thursday.

Here’s who will be tonight’s man in the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is the referee for Latvia vs England?

Tonight’s ref is Anastasios - known as Tasos - Sidiropoulos, 46, from Greece. He’s an experienced referee who has taken charge of dozens of top-level international games, having made his debut in the Greek Super League in 2011.

It’s an all-Greek a officiating team, with assistant referees Polychronis Kostaras and Lazaros Dimitriadis, the fourth official being Christos Vergetis, the Video Assistant Referee Angelos Evangelou and his assistant Ioannis Papadopoulos.

Where have I seen Latvia vs England referee Anastasios Sidiropolous before?

If you’re an aficionado of European football there have been many opportunities but not so many recently involving the counties or clubs of the Home nations.

His most recent involvement with a British Club was in the Europa Conference League in August, when he oversaw a 2-2 draw between Dundee Utd and Rapid Vienna at Tannadice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was on the whistle for Bulgaria’s 1-0 defeat of Northern Ireland in September last year in the Nations League, and took charge of Manchester United’s 3-0 home win against FC Sheriff in the Europa League in October three years ago. He also oversaw a 3-2 victory for Bayer Leverkusen over Celtic in 2021 in the Europa.

What’s the Latvia vs England ref’s discipline like?

According to WhoScored.com, in European or international games Anastasios Sidiropoulos has shown four yellows per match and a red once every four games. He awards a penalty roughly once every three games. This is is third European or international game of the season - so far he is yet to brandish a red but has given a penalty - for Ferencvaros, against Genk, in the Europa League.