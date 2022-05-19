Here are all the details ahead of the League One play-off Final between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers.

Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers are set to face off in the League One play-off Final this weekend, in a match that the former team certainly can’t afford to lose.

The Black Cats have have failed to claim a victory at Wembley Stadium since 1973, but will be confident of finally putting an end to their horrific run on Saturday afternoon as over 40,000 fans take the long journey south for their big day.

Meanwhile, Wycombe are seen as the underdogs in this weekend’s clash as they look for a swift return to the Championship.

While Sunderland have been trapped in the third tier for four years in a row now, Wanderers won two promotions to the Championship in two years under Gareth Ainsworth and will be eager to make it three in a battle that the manager has labelled ‘David against Goliath’.

Ahead of the first of three play-off finals Wembley will host this month, we have all the important details for you...

When is it?

Sunderland vs Wycombe will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 21st May 2022.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm BST.

Team news

Sunderland have been handed a huge boost ahead of the final, with Alex Neil revealing that key midfielder Carl Winchester will be fit to face Wycombe.

The 29-year-old had been sidelined since the Black Cats’ 5-1 win over Cambridge United last month and was expected to miss out on their trip to the capital.

Neil has claimed that his side have a ‘pretty clean bill of health’, with Nathan Broadhead, Leon Dajaku and Aiden McGeady all expected to be available.

Meanwhile, the Chairboys will be sweating on the fitness of Albanian midfielder Anis Mehmeti, who has been absent since the start of April.

Odds

Sunderland, who are unbeaten in 14 matches, are currently the favourites to win this weekend’s game.

Sunderland to win = 23/20

Draw = 23/10

Wycombe to win = 12/5

How to watch on TV

The match is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event channel.

Coverage will begin at 2pm and will finish at 6pm.