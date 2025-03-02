Two EFL bosses were sacked on Sunday | Getty Images

A League Two manager became the latest EFL managerial casualty on Sunday afternoon

MK Dons have sacked manager Scott Lindsey following Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat against Colchester United. It was the club’s 11th loss in 16 League Two games, a run that has saw them slip to 17th in the table with just nine points claimed from the last 48 on offer.

Lindsey left Crawley Town to take on the vacancy at MK Dons back in September but did not last a full six month in the job. He guided Crawley to promotion last season, which included an 8-1 aggregate win over MK Dons in the play-off semi-finals. Recent games have saw MK Dons lose to Bradford City, Barrow, Bromley and Doncaster Rovers while they did manage one draw in February - which came at Tranmere Rovers.

MK Dons statement

A club statement released on Sunday read: “Milton Keynes Dons have parted company with Head Coach Scott Lindsey. Everyone at MK Dons would like to sincerely thank Scott for his efforts during his time in Milton Keynes and wish him every success in the future. The club will be making no further comment at this time and will update supporters in due course.”

The club gave no indication who would be placed in interim charge of the senior side as MK Dons prepare for games with Accrington Stanley and Morecambe this week. The club have just 13 league games remaining and their season is set to fade out as they sit 16 points outside the play-off spots, with Crewe Alexandra currently sitting in seventh place. They are a comfortable 13 points above the bottom two and relegation is unlikely due to the poor form of the clubs below them.

When taking the job, Lindsey said: "I think it's clear to everyone just how much potential there is at MK Dons, and I'm thrilled to be joining to help achieve it. I can't wait to get stuck in with the players, and look forward to meeting the supporters as soon as possible."

Lindsey’s final words as MK Dons boss

Colchester won via an 87th penalty on Saturday afternoon and Lindsey felt the result was harsh on MK Dons. He reflected: “It’s just football isn’t it? Sometimes you can perform really well and not come away with what you deserve. I think we deserved something from that game. Did we do enough to win it? You could argue that, but we certainly didn’t deserve to lose it.

“I thought we were the better team and big periods in the second half where we controlled it and were really locked in, but we could’ve asked more questions of the goalkeeper for sure.

“At the moment, we’re in a nervy position and the players probably feel that little bit of anxiety at times in front of goal. But we’ve got to continue because you can see the players are really fighting and don’t deserve that today.

“Lots of positives today, but obviously we need to win. We wanted to win today. We haven’t, we’re disappointed, but we’ve got to keep going and continuing the work we’re doing to turn them performances into positive results.”