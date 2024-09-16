Former Premier League ref disagrees with Leeds United boss on Burnley controversy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A controversial moment in Leeds United’s home defeat against Burnley has put put under the spotlight on Sky Sports News.

Former Premier League and FIFA World Cup referee Dermot Gallagher has given his take on a moment of controversy during Leeds United’s home defeat against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites went into the game looking to preserve their unbeaten record for the season and were looking for a third consecutive win after claiming a maximum return from an away victory at Sheffield Wednesday and a home triumph against Hull City. However, it was the visitors that collected all three points and boosted their own push for promotion back into the Premier League after Luca Koleosho punished an unfortunate slip from Manor Solomon and some indecisive defending from Jayden Bogle to score the only goal of the game just after the quarter-hour mark.

However, the vast majority of the Elland Road crowd felt Daniel Farke’s side could and should have been awarded a penalty and an opportunity to secure at least a point when on-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger Solomon went down in the area under a challenge from Clarets defender Joe Worrall. The former Nottingham Forest man looked to have made a rash challenge on Solomon - but referee James Bell waved away vociferous protests from the majority of the Elland Road faithful and Whites players and coaching staff alike.

Although Daniel Farke felt a penalty should have been awarded, Burnley manager Scott Parker felt his defender was innocent, saying in his post-match press briefing: “I’m not sitting on the fence, but I’ve not seen it. I didn’t think it was at real time to be honest with you. It looked like he got a toe on it.“I think it would be unfair of me to comment on that.”.

Gallagher agreed with the former Chelsea and West Ham United midfielder, as he described the decision as ‘brilliant refereeing’ and stressed the Burnley star got the ball before making any contact with Solomon.

“Brilliant refereeing Rob because the defender actually gets the ball,” he said on Sky Sports ‘Ref Watch’ segment. It looks a penalty all day long but he gets the ball. As he comes round here, he gets the ball, it’s a really, really good decision.”