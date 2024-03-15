Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are considering an approach for former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi at the end of the season, according to reports.

Daniel Farke has enjoyed an abundance of attacking talent at his disposal as he aims to guide the Whites to an instant Premier League return. Few clubs in the second tier can boast the likes of Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Daniel James and Wilfried Gnonto within their ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds boast a one-point advantage over Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion race and, remarkably, sit three behind league leaders Leicester City. The Foxes were 12 points clear just a month ago and looked destined to clinch the title as the final throes of the season approaches.

Many would assume Leeds’ attacking threat has fired them up the table but, in truth, Farke’s success is built on defensive stability. The Whites are the fourth-lowest scorers in the play-off positions but have conceded the fewest Championship goals (28) this season.

Nine clean sheets from the last 12 games have laid the foundations for an unlikely title charge. Should Farke achieve promotion, he will be looking to add Premier League experience to one of the youngest teams in the division.

Reports in Turkey claim Leeds are keeping tabs on ex-Chelsea striker Batshuayi, currently at Super Lig giants Fenerbahce. The 30-year-old - who scored five goals as the Blues won the Premier League in 2017 - is out of contract in June.