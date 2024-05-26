Hollywood celebrities Paris Hilton and Will Ferrell have stunned fans by revealing their support for Leeds United ahead of the side's crunch play-off clash this afternoon. The Whites take on Southampton at Wembley today for a place in the Premier League, and A-listers Hilton and Ferrell were featured in a 'good luck' video shared by the club ahead of the tie, alongside former players and other sports stars. Hilton, 43, filmed her message while seemingly in a luxury car, saying: "Hey guys, it's Paris. Just wanted to leave this message for you guys and say good luck with your game this weekend. I'll be rooting for you wearing my jersey." She later sent another message to the club on X, posting in reaction to the video: "Let’s go!" Fans were stunned by the message, with one saying: "Paris Hilton? Am I missing something here? Never saw her at Yeovil for the Warnock free kick." Ferrell, star of movies such as Anchorman and Elf also chimed in with support for The Peacocks. He said: "I just want you to know that everyone at Leeds United is so excited, we know you can do it, we know you can pull through. Let's go boys, let's go!" Thousands of fans are descending on London today for the clash, kicking off at 3pm, with Leeds hoping to join Ipswich and Leicester in the top flight of English football.