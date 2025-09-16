The cult hero father of Chelsea star Liam Delap has revealed how his son is faring with his big injury setback.

Last week, Blues manager Enzo Maresca confirmed that Delap is likely to be out for up to 12 weeks following the hamstring injury he sustained before the international break.

The 22-year-old went off in the first half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Fulham with his return date now pushed back beyond the initial forecast of six to eight weeks, possibly as far as December.

The club recalled striker Marc Guiu from his season-long loan at Sunderland on deadline day after failing in their attempt to call off Nicolas Jackson’s loan move to Bayern Munich.

Having picked up the injury so early into the season - having joined from Ipswich Town last summer - and especially in a World Cup year, it’s understandably a huge setback for the England international.

Speaking to TalkSport, his father Rory Delap said he’s “gutted” about the injury, but working on getting back to full fitness as soon as possible.

He said: “I think he’s gutted obviously with the injury, especially at the start of his career there. But it’s part and parcel of the game.

“He’s got a strong head on him and he’s focused on the recovery now.”

Having played for the likes of Stoke City and Barnsley, Delap Sr became a cult hero in the Premier League, famed for his long throw-ins that would send the ball into the box from just about anywhere past the halfway line.