Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lionel Messi scored two goals last night as Inter Miami cruised to a huge playoffs advantage.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multiple-Ballon D’Or winner once again shone for Inter Miami as he propelled them to a 3-2 win over Columbus Crew which also wrapped up the MLS Supporters Shield.

Messi found the back of the net with a flurry of goals in the dying minutes of the first half en route to Inter Miami securing the award for the best regular-season record. Columbus clawed a goal back at the start of the second half, but Luis Suarez restored Miami’s advantage in the 48th minute with a header into an empty net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lionel Messi’s efforts have given Inter Miami a huge advantage in the MLS playoffs. | Getty Images

Juan “Cucho” Hernandez kept the Crew in the game when he converted a penalty in the 61st minute, but a later penalty attempt was saved by goalkeeper Drake Callender.

The result ensures Miami will have home-field advantage throughout the MLS playoffs - which culminate with the MLS Cup on Saturday, December 7.