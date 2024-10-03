Lionel Messi double gives Inter Miami 3-2 win as Beckham's side eye MLS Cup success

David George
David George

Health Specialist

3rd Oct 2024
Lionel Messi scored two goals last night as Inter Miami cruised to a huge playoffs advantage.

The multiple-Ballon D’Or winner once again shone for Inter Miami as he propelled them to a 3-2 win over Columbus Crew which also wrapped up the MLS Supporters Shield.

Messi found the back of the net with a flurry of goals in the dying minutes of the first half en route to Inter Miami securing the award for the best regular-season record. Columbus clawed a goal back at the start of the second half, but Luis Suarez restored Miami’s advantage in the 48th minute with a header into an empty net.

Lionel Messi’s efforts have given Inter Miami a huge advantage in the MLS playoffs. | Getty Images

Juan “Cucho” Hernandez kept the Crew in the game when he converted a penalty in the 61st minute, but a later penalty attempt was saved by goalkeeper Drake Callender.

The result ensures Miami will have home-field advantage throughout the MLS playoffs - which culminate with the MLS Cup on Saturday, December 7.

