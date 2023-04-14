Manchester United drew 2-2 against Sevilla in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. Lisandro Martinez was stretchered off

Manchester United hosted Sevilla in their first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final last night, Thursday 13 April. The Red Devils had a strong first half which saw Marcel Sabitzer net two goals within the first 25 minutes and United enjoyed this lead until the final moments of play.

After leading the way for nearly the full 90 minutes at Old Trafford, disaster struck when both Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire had unfortunate touches with the ball that then saw Sevilla inadvertently score two goals and the Red Devils will now travel to Spain next week in the hope of fighting back to make it to the final four of the competition.

However, tragedy was not only seen in the shape of two own goals, but shortly after the first mishap, Manchester United’s centre-back, 25-year-old Lisandro Martinez showed signs of injury and was eventually forced off the pitch. He joined Raphael Varane who also succumbed to injury and the probability of the pair’s appearance in next week’s return leg is looking depressingly low.

What happened to Martinez?

Two minutes after an unfortunate intervention by Tyrell Malacia, which saw United concede their first of two own goals, the Red Devils centre-back pulled up with no-one around him. The Argentinian immediately gripped his leg and was taken off on a stretcher before Montiel and Acuna, Martinez’ international teammates, helped carry him off the field.

Martinez is helped off by his Argentinian teammates against Sevilla

What’s been said?

The former United man Paul Scholes said on BT Sport following the unfortunate incident: “When there is no one around him and you feel a pain like that, the ankle or heel goes, you have to suspect it is an Achilles. It doesn’t look great.

“He would be a huge miss, he has brought real character in. He has brought strength and solidness into the team. With Varane out as well, it is probably a 50/50 game in the second leg now.”

Speaking to the press after the match, Erik ten Hag, however said it was not an Achilles injury.: “It was not the Achilles. I don’t know what area. I can’t give the diagnosis.

“We have seen Licha Martinez drop out after a moment. There was no opponent involved so it doesn’t look that great so we have to wait. I can’t say in this moment (what it is), the same as Rapha (Varane). I think it is for after the game, but that injury, he has complained over the last couple of weeks and we have to see how it is now.”

Taking to Twitter, Tyc Sports reporter Gaston Edul, who worked closely with the Argentina national team during the World Cup, has now issued an update saying: “Lisandro Martinez is not going to do any more studies today (Thursday). Tomorrow (Friday) he will know what he has.

“The Achilles tendon was ruled out (good news.) He left on crutches. It could be the fifth metatarsal and out outlook is better than expected.”

When are Manchester United next playing?

