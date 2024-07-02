Liverpool 'learn price' of Arsenal and Chelsea target as Aston Villa and Newcastle 'interested' in free agent
Euro 2024 is raging on, with the quarter finals just around the corner. England are gearing up to take on Switzerland - but what is happening back home in the Premier League?
Four top Premier League clubs - Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea - have learned the ‘price’ of one of their top targets. Meanwhile, a player in Newcastle and Aston Villa sights has recently become a free agent.
Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea ‘learn price’ of Riccardo Calafiori
Italy may be out of Euro 2024, but the summer still looks to be an exciting one for Bologna centre-half Riccardo Calafiori. He is in the sights of Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea - and they have recently learned that he will cost ‘more than £34 million’.
This is according to a report from CaughtOffside. At just 22 years of age, Calafiori is a man in demand - as things stand, none of the four Premier League clubs in the race have submitted an official offer.
Aston Villa and Newcastle ‘interested’ in Mario Hermoso on free transfer
Mario Hermoso has been released by Atletico Madrid and has become a free agent. According to a report from HITC, this has piqued this interest of Aston Villa and Newcastle United - Villa are thought to be ‘leading the race’, but the Toon are also in the mix.
Atletico Madrid confirmed his release in a statement on their official club website, in which they wrote: “Mario Hermoso, Memphis Depay and Gabriel Paulista will be facing a new professional stage from next season and will not continue playing in the red and white colours.
“The Madrid defender is leaving our club after five campaigns in which he played 174 official outings and scored 10 goals, occupying the positions of left-back and centre-back, and being a key player 2020/21 league title triumph.”