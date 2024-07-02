Mario Hermoso is in the sights of Newcastle and Aston Villa. | Getty Images

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all learned the ‘price’ of one of their mutual transfer targets.

Euro 2024 is raging on, with the quarter finals just around the corner. England are gearing up to take on Switzerland - but what is happening back home in the Premier League?

Four top Premier League clubs - Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea - have learned the ‘price’ of one of their top targets. Meanwhile, a player in Newcastle and Aston Villa sights has recently become a free agent.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea ‘learn price’ of Riccardo Calafiori

Italy may be out of Euro 2024, but the summer still looks to be an exciting one for Bologna centre-half Riccardo Calafiori. He is in the sights of Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea - and they have recently learned that he will cost ‘more than £34 million’.

This is according to a report from CaughtOffside. At just 22 years of age, Calafiori is a man in demand - as things stand, none of the four Premier League clubs in the race have submitted an official offer.

Aston Villa and Newcastle ‘interested’ in Mario Hermoso on free transfer

Mario Hermoso has been released by Atletico Madrid and has become a free agent. According to a report from HITC, this has piqued this interest of Aston Villa and Newcastle United - Villa are thought to be ‘leading the race’, but the Toon are also in the mix.

Atletico Madrid confirmed his release in a statement on their official club website, in which they wrote: “Mario Hermoso, Memphis Depay and Gabriel Paulista will be facing a new professional stage from next season and will not continue playing in the red and white colours.

