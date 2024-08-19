Ivan Toney is wanted by a club in Saudi Arabia. | Getty Images

A Liverpool and Arsenal transfer target is said to want a massive promise of wages before he completes a move.

With under two weeks left in the summer transfer window, several clubs in the Premier League have yet to make a season defining transfer.

A player who believed to be in the sights of Liverpool and Arsenal is said to have aid out some massive wage demands - meanwhile, Manchester City have agreed ‘personal terms’ with one of West Ham United’s most talented young stars.

Ivan Toney wants ‘astronomical’ wages to move to Saudi Arabia

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal were put on notice on Sunday afternoon, as one of their mutual transfer targets - Ivan Toney - was left out of Brentford’s matchday squad for their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. They are not the only club who have been linked with a move for him, as Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli are also in the mix.

For him to complete a transfer to Saudi Arabia, Toney is reportedly demanding ‘astronomical’ wages, according to the Daily Mirror. It is unclear if he shares the same stance with the Premier League clubs who want to bring him on board - it would definitely present a considerable obstacle if so.

Manchester City ‘agree terms’ to sign West Ham United’s Divin Mubama

Following the departure of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid, Manchester City are in the hunt for a new backup striker. It seems they have identified one - according to a report from Football Insider, the Sky Blues have ‘agreed personal terms’ with West Ham’s Divin Mubama.

Despite their lack of first team strikers, Mubama has struggled to break into the Hammers’ first team squad. As such, it would make sense for him to explore other pastures - especially when a club the size of City comes knocking. His contract expired at the end of June - due to this, he can sign for Pep Guardiola’s men on a free transfer.