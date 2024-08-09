Liverpool have made Spanish holding-midfielder Martin Zubimendi their transfer priority | John Walton/PA Wire

Liverpool set to sign Euro 2024 winner who has already rejected Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich this summer, Dylan Sidhu reports.

Liverpool have made Spanish holding-midfielder Martin Zubimendi their transfer priority as the club try to get their first summer signing over the line. Zubimendi has been heavily linked with a move away from his boy-hood club Real Sociodad, where he has played his football since aged 11.

He’s turned the heads of some of the biggest clubs in Europe and now Liverpool seem the most likely to snatch the 25-year-olds signature, according to reports. Sociodad expect Zubimendi to accept the move according to football journalist David Orstein, who said that although the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee, Liverpool may decide to trigger the midfielder’s €60 million (£51.1 million ) buyout clause.

Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among the names that have reportedly shown interest in Zubimendi, who has been reluctant to make the move away from the club who gave him his senior debut at aged 19. Despite this, Liverpool are confident that they can get the deal done. No official bid has yet been made.

Zubimendi was spotted in training on Thursday ahead of Real Sociodad’s friendly on Friday (August 9) against Union Berlin, indicating that although a deal is on the cards, it may not be imminent. He only returned to training on Monday (August 5) as he was given an extended break after success at the Euros with Spain, where he played deputy to Manchester City’s Rodri.

This news breaks just days after Marseille put in a bid of €14m (11.8m) for Liverpool’s starting holding midfielder, Endo.

In other news, highly rated 18-year-old Lewis Koumas is close to signing a new LFC deal. It’s believed he will then head out on loan to the championship in search for more minutes.

Southampton and Leicester also continue their interest in Fabio Carvalio, who scored in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Manchester Utd last Sunday in South Carolina.