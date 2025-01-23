Liverpool have decided not to pursue one of their leading transfer targets any further | Getty Images

A roundup of the latest Liverpool and Celtic transfer rumours following their latest Champions League results.

Liverpool continued their stunning run of form in the Champions League on Tuesday with their seventh win of the new first stage format. The Reds are the only club still on track for a perfect run as they’re yet to drop a single point in the competition.

Their latest win over Lille secures their place in the next round and a guaranteed top two finish in the standings. Meanwhile, Celtic scored a late goal against basement side Young Boys, which cements their position in the play-offs.

Following the latest Champions League action, let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer rumours for these two clubs.

Liverpool change their mind on Joshua Kimmich pursuit

Liverpool have withdrawn from the pursuit of signing Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich this year, despite him approaching the end of his contract in the summer. The Reds’ decision has handed their rivals Manchester City a boost in their own race to sign the highly sought-after star.

This update comes from Florian Plettenberg, who has reported that Liverpool feel they are ‘overstaffed’ in the central midfield position and are now focusing on other areas. With Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai proving to be solid signings from the Jurgen Klopp era, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have also been impressing the new manager.

Wataru Endō has slipped down the pecking order under Slot, despite being the previous first choice. However, he provides a solid backup and Stefan Bajčetić is also due to return to Anfield at the end of the season following his loan with Red Bull Salzburg.

“Joshua Kimmich is taking his time deciding on a contract extension beyond 2025,” Plettenberg wrote on social media. “Max Eberl is determined to keep him at Bayern. There is still concrete interest from England and Spain, notably from Manchester City and Barcelona. Liverpool, as confirmed by close sources, is not currently pursuing him actively, partly because the club is overstaffed in central midfield and focusing on other profiles. The trend points toward an extension with FC Bayern, especially as his family prefers to stay in Munich. Top player. Future captain.”

Celtic ace wanted by multiple clubs

Exit-linked Celtic ace Luis Palma could have another shot at a potential January exit amid interest from multiple clubs. After losing a regular starting spot, the Honduran was recently linked with a move to Spanish side Rayo Vallecano. However, talks faded following the news that the club had been issued a three-window transfer ban due to an unpaid debt.

The issue has since been resolved and Vallecano are no longer under a transfer suspension, but other clubs are now trying their hand at signing Palma.

According to Football Insider, the 25-year-old is ‘being chased’ by Sunderland, Stoke City, Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers, alongside ‘several’ European teams. The four clubs from the EFL Championship have all ‘registered their interest’ in signing Palma, who is keen to land himself a new challenge as the speculation over his departure grows.

The Honduras international has made a total of 11 appearances in all competitions this season and is yet to pick up his first goal or assist for the campaign. If Palma does leave this month, Celtic will be pushing to sign a replacement option.