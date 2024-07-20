Getty Images

A roundup of some of the latest transfer rumours in the Premier League.

The summer transfer window is hotting up and Premier League clubs are now tussling with each other to get deals over the line. The 2023/24 season was highly competitive and we can expect more of the same once the new campaign kicks off.

England’s cream of the crop still have plenty of time to add exciting new recruits to their ranks, while plenty of twists and turns in the transfer sagas continue to keep fans on their toes. Here are some of the latest headlines on the rumour mill.

Liverpool target ‘prefers’ Man United

Liverpool have their eye on a number of targets this summer but are yet to get any deals over the line. The Reds are headed for their first season without Jurgen Klopp and are looking to strengthen a number of positions within the squad. The midfield remains an area Liverpool are focusing on and they have identified Adrien Rabiot as a potential suitor following his run at Euro 2024 with France.

Reports in Italy recently claimed that the 29-year-old’s mother and agent Veronique is ‘in contact’ with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United, but a further update has thrown a curveball into Arne Slot’s camp.

According to journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin, Rabiot ‘prefers’ United to Liverpool and is ‘getting closer’ to an Old Trafford move. The midfielder is available to sign as a free agent this summer, having reached the end of his contract with Juventus.

Arsenal asking price emerges for forward

Arsenal are keen on making some big signings this summer but they also know they need to offload some players to keep the books balanced. A number of senior stars have been linked with exits this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to trim the edges of his squad. Reiss Nelson is among those on the potential outgoings list, having being struggling for regular time on the pitch.

West Ham have been heavily linked to sign Nelson this summer as they look to continue their transfer haul. According to The Mirror, the winger is ‘desperate’ to get more minutes under his belt and a fee between £15 million and £20 million is ‘believed to be enough’ to convince Arsenal to cash in.

Nelson made just 15 Premier League appearances last season and only one of those was as part of the starting 11. At 24, the versatile forward is looking to establish himself as a regular starter, which is not something the Gunners can guarantee him.