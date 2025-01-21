Liverpool are pushing to secure the future of one of their most important players. | Getty Images

A closer look at some of the latest January transfer rumours in England and Scotland.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Champions League action returns tonight and Thursday for the penultimate matches of the group stage. Clubs are fighting for their place in the knockout stages and the fight for an automatic qualification spot is especially close ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

As we wait for the weekend’s Premier League and Scottish Premiership fixtures, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest transfer headlines for both Liverpool and Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool ‘not considering’ sale of forward

Liverpool have a lot of decisions to make between this window and the end of the season. Not only are three key players approaching the end of their contracts, but other stars have been gathering interest ready for what is shaping up to be a busy summer.

Harvey Elliott has been attracting attention and with limited starts under Arne Slot, there’s been some speculation over his future. However, it seems both the player and manager are eager to keep this chapter at Anfield going.

“Liverpool is my club, Liverpool is my team. I want to fight for my place, fight for my position in the team,” he told The Athletic last week. “I am going to do what it takes and help the team out when it’s possible. It’s down to me to put in the effort, the hard work, the desire, to achieve that. I am not going to give up. I am going to keep fighting and who knows what might happen.”

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘not considering’ entertaining any offers for Elliott now or during the summer. Slot ‘remains keen’ to keep the England U21 star at Anfield, and he is viewed as a ‘key part of the Liverpool side for years to come’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being a midfielder by trade, Elliott has often proven himself out wide for Liverpool. Last season, he made a total of 16 appearances at right-wing and has spent most of his time on either the right or left flank so far this season, as opposed to an attacking or central midfield role.

EFL side quizzed on Celtic ace interest

Celtic defender Maik Nawrocki has made just one appearance so far this season and could be headed out the door this month for a loan move. The out of favour 23-year-old has been linked with a switch to the EFL Championship as new boys Oxford United look to stay afloat.

The U’s are currently sitting mid-table and are eager to add more depth to their backline. The Oxford Mail asked manager Gary Rowett about the club’s interest in Nawrocki, who said: “I know Ed [Waldron, head of football operations] is spending every waking hour speaking to agents and clubs, trying to sign players. We’re certainly very proactive.

“How close we are, I don’t know. We’d hope to maybe get one or two more bodies in before the weekend. That would be the hope, but you never know. I spent all afternoon looking at players in the hotel room. That’s what we want to do, we want to strengthen the group.”

Nawrocki has just five minutes of football in the tank this campaign, having made one single cameo appearance against Falkrik in the Scottish League Cup back in September.