A roundup of some of the latest January transfer rumours as football in England and Scotland powers on.

The Premier League continues to churn out exciting and surprising results in this rollercoaster of a season. Liverpool left it agonisingly late in their latest clash against Brentford to secure an important three points to aid their title pursuit.

Meanwhile, football across the border is a little more straightforward, as Celtic continue their charge towards another Scottish Premiership trophy.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer rumours in both England and Scotland as talks keep swirling this winter window.

Liverpool ‘target’ Premier League midfielder

Liverpool are still on the market for a new midfielder, despite making significant changes to their engine room back in 2023. After failing to sign Martín Zubimendi, the Reds have been looking elsewhere and there’s now a target closer to home on the radar.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘targeting’ João Gomes from Wolves in order to strengthen their choices in the engine room. The report claims that amid the Old Gold’s struggles at the bottom of the table, relegation could ‘open the door’ for significant departures, including the chance for Liverpool to strike a deal for Gomes.

Those at Molineux are ‘fearing’ the possibility of relegation at the season, with Wolves currently teetering above the bottom three, safe only due to goal difference. Vítor Pereira’s side have won just four of their games so far this Premier League season, despite producing some impressive results last term including a win over Manchester City and double victories against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Facing the drop at the end of the season will be the main concern within the Wolves camp right now. The West Midlands side have picked up just 16 points so far this season and are in direct competition with Everton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the fight for survival. Southampton are rooted to the bottom of the table with six points from three draws and a single win so far.

Celtic ace told he can leave this month

Celtic defender Alex Valle has been ‘given the green light’ to leave Parkhead this month amid discussions that Kieran Tierney could return to his old stomping ground. Rumours are heavily swirling around Tierney’s potential move back to Glasgow, which could trigger a domino effect for Valle.

The Spanish left-back is currently on loan in Glasgow from Barcelona, and the La Liga side has reportedly given the nod for Valle to switch up his loan move and join Como until the end of the season instead.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Marca, who report that the 20-year-old is ‘very close’ to joining the Italian side. The transfer will ultimately depend on whether Celtic do indeed re-sign Tierney, which is now looking very likely. Sky Sports reported earlier this week that the Hoops are close to agreeing pre-contract discussions with the Arsenal man, as well as the possibility of bringing him on loan this month until his contract in England expires.

The report in Spain claims ‘everything indicates’ the Tierney move will happen, leading to Valle switching to Como. The Serie A side, which is managed by Arsenal and Chelsea icon Cesc Fàbregas, will play Valle in a ‘very favourable context’, which is what Barcelona want. Barca will only sanction a six-month loan from this window, as head coach Hansi Flick reportedly wants the 20-year-old available for the 2025/26 pre-season.