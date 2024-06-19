Getty Images for DFB

Liverpool have been linked with a Turkish wonderkid as reports that Tottenham have put forth a bid of £40 million for a Premier League striker have been dashed.

Euro 2024 may have the public’s attention at the moment, but Premier League transfer business is well underway after the summer window officially opened on June 14. Let’s take a look what is happening in the rumour mill today.

Liverpool have been linked with a Turkish wonderkid who currently plays in his native country while reports that Tottenham Hotspur had submitted a bid of £40 million for a Premier League and England striker have been put to bed by a journalist.

Liverpool linked with Yasin Özcan in summer transfer window

Liverpool are looking to get their first summer under new head coach Arne Slot off to a positive start. According to Turkish outlet Aslinda, the Reds have ‘expressed interest’ in a transfer for 18-year-old Super Lig defender Yasin Ozcan. They want to sign a new left-back in the summer - Ozcan could be the ideal candidate.

While Ozcan has yet to make a senior team appearance for his country, he has won eight caps for their U21s team so far. Despite his young age, he has already carved out a regular spot in the first team for Kasimpasa - he made 37 league appearances last season, scoring two goals and registering a solitary assist along the way.

Reports of Tottenham bidding £40 million for Ivan Toney ‘not remotely true’

Tottenham Hotspur had reportedly put forth a bid of £40 million for Brentford forward Ivan Toney - however, these claims have been rubbished by journalist Michael Bridge, who wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) page that they are ‘not remotely true’.