Jurgen Klopp will host West Ham at Anfield for their first Premier League fixture in 2022/23 season

Liverpool have not enjoyed the same success to the start of the 2022/23 season that they experienced last year but after Sunday’s win over Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp will hope his luck with the squad changes. Mohamed Salah scored what proved to be the only goal in the 76th minute in a match filled with numerous chances for both sides.

During the heated fixture, Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card for fuming at the assistant referee. It was currently not known whether Klopp will be in the dugout or not for Liverpool’s upcoming match and has said: “I think I should have dealt with it differently, with the situation, which I do normally. It was a very intense game with a lot of decisions that the managers on both sides didn’t understand. I’m not happy with my reaction but that’s the way it was and everybody saw it. That’s the situation, I got the red card but now we wait for the process I suppose.”

West Ham will travel to Anfield to play their away fixture against the Reds. Liverpool have lost just one of their past 49 home league games against West Ham, drawing 12 of them. Their last home loss to the Hammers came in 2015 and the Reds have also enjoyed an unbeaten run of 28 top-flight home matches.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Liverpool v West Ham...

Declan Rice celebrates scoring his sides’ goal against Southampton

When is Liverpool v West Ham?

Liverpool will host West Ham at Anfield later on today, Wednesday 19 October 2022 with kick off scheduled for 7.30pm BST. This week is currently matchday 12 out of 38 and a further four matches are set to take place later on this evening.

Bournemouth will host Southampton, Chelsea will travel further west to face Brentford, Everton will travel to Newcastle while Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur.

Is Liverpool v West Ham on TV?

The fixture will not be shown on TV but can be watched on Amazon Prime. Fans can stream the match by signing up for an Amazon Prime account which is free for the first 30 days. After the initial 30 days, it costs from £7.99 to subscribe to the service. Coverage of the fixture will begin at 7pm BST in time for the 7.30pm kick-off.

Liverpool and West Ham team news

It has been confirmed that Diogo Jota will miss the upcoming World Cup after suffering a serious calf injury during the Reds 1-0 win over Manchester City. Jota now joins Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita. Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Calvin Ramsay as those continuing to be plagued by injury and consequently missing out on match-time.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Roberston, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez

West Ham will be focusing on the fitness of Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson after both defenders were forced to sit out of the 1-1 draw against Southampton at the weekend. While Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd are close to a comeback, this evening’s fixture is too soon. The Hammers’ manager David Moyes has said: “Kurt has done a little bit of training but I don’t know if it is going to make him right yet. Craig Dawson we are unsure about. Maxi has had a little bit of a calf strain. He is getting close, probably going to train this week but he is not ready.”