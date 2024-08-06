Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have a lot to consider in a short space of time as they approach the end of the transfer window.

Liverpool are now into the final weeks of the summer transfer window and they are still yet to make a new signing. Arne Slot is preparing to take charge of his debut season at Anfield and there is still time for the club to make some changes in time for his first match.

The Reds have been looking to sign some new options in defence and midfield, with some attacking targets on the radar as well. They could also offload some fringe players in order to pocket some extra cash and make room on the wage bill.

A few have been linked with potential exits this summer and one of the main names doing the rounds is Sepp van den Berg. The Jurgen Klopp signing arrived at the club in 2019 for an initial fee of just £1.3 million. He was tipped to eventually become an exciting part of the Liverpool senior squad but with just four senior appearances in five years, reports are now suggesting his time at Anfield could be coming to an end.

Van den Berg spent all of last season out on loan with Mainz 05 and he got stuck straight in. The 22-year-old featured in all but one Bundesliga match, which he missed due to a yellow card suspension. He has since been linked with a move back to Germany and VfL Wolfsburg have registered their interest in signing him, as is future at Liverpool remains unclear.

According to new information from Kicker, Wolfsburg are ‘still looking for reinforcements’ after already bringing in the likes of striker Mohamed Amoura and former Reds goalkeeper Kamil Grabara. The Wolves have five senior centre-backs on their roster heading into the new season but they are still looking for another and the Kicker report claims it is ‘quite possible’ that their next signing could be a central defender.

With Van den Berg on their shortlist, Wolfsburg have ‘not given up hope’ of prising him away from Merseyside this summer. The report claims that the Dutch defender is ‘reluctant’ to spend a season ‘in second place’ with Liverpool and wants to continue playing in the Bundesliga.

If he is permitted to leave Anfield, Wolfsburg feel they have a chance of signing him. Mainz are also in the picture but they can only facilitate a loan move, while VfL are ‘aiming for a permanent deal’ instead.

Van den Berg has been loaned out to three different clubs since he signed Liverpool. His first loan move was to Preston North End in 2020, where he spent 18 months. The Dutchman made a big impression with the Championship side, and former teammate and ex-Liverpool academy player Joe Rafferty had a lot of praise for him.

He said: “Physically he's a beast. He's got all the attributes, he's big, he's strong, he's powerful, he's quick. And not just that, technically he's really good. That's probably why Liverpool bought him.”