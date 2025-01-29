Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saudi Arabian clubs are once again hawking Anfield as they eye potential transfer window swoops.

Liverpool seem set to see out another quiet January transfer window as they look ahead to their Premier League title charge. At the start of the month, a lot of attention was on the Reds as a number of exit links were doing the rounds — mainly concerning Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid wasted no time in making an official attempt to sign the right-back this month but Liverpool, eager to keep this potential title-winning squad in tact, were not interested in entertaining exit talks. During this window, Arne Slot has reiterated that he is happy with the players currently in his team, suggesting no major incomings or outgoings will be made this month.

“It would be a bit weird if I said during the summer break that we're very happy with the team and then I told you something different now,” the boss said.

The lack of action this window though can only suggest Liverpool are in for a much busier summer. To start, Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all at risk of leaving Anfield for free. Other players are also attracting interest, including Darwin Núñez, who the Reds are now ‘ready to sell’.

Liverpool willing to sell Núñez

Núñez has been a divisive figure for some time now and fans and professionals alike continue to debate whether he is the right man to lead Liverpool’s attacking line. After joining the club for a record £85 million, many have argued he still hasn’t lived up to his hefty price tag.

Just last week, TEAMtalk reported that the Reds are now ‘ready to sell’ the Uruguayan, as Slot has ‘not been fully convinced’ by his efforts in front of goal. A January transfer is not something the club are considering but they are now ‘open’ to selling him ‘eventually’.

The report claims that Slot is eager to bring in someone more prolific in front of goal and Liverpool will be open to offers for Núñez at the end of the season. Potential targets to replace the 25-year-old include Newcastle’s star man Alexander Isak, as well as Marcus Thuram of Inter.

Saudi Arabia eye Liverpool ‘dream targets’

Salah has been consistently linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for more than a year now and with his contract due to expire, those in the Pro League are still watching very closely. The Egyptian isn’t the only Liverpool man who has piqued their interest either.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Saudi transfer focus, and Núñez is also in the picture. The transfer expert has described the Anfield duo as ‘dream targets’ for SPL sides, which could be one of the only avenues for Liverpool to explore if they want to make back most of the cash they splashed on Núñez.

“In terms of interest, from Saudi they have some obsessions. Some players they would love to bring there. And I think we will discuss about that from next week when the market will close, the January market. And we will focus on the summer window, because the expectation is this. But for sure, from Saudi they have some obsessions,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Vinicius is a dream target, but also remember the appreciation they have for Mo Salah, for Darwin Núñez. Liverpool this winter were very clear in the position to keep the player but the interest is still there. So for sure, from Saudi they have some dream targets.”