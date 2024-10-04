15 longest bans in English football history following Milutin Osmajic's ban for Preston after biting opponent
Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic has been banned for eight games after he was found guilty of having bitten an opponent during active play - it is one of the longest bans in English football history.
However, this begs the question - what are the longest bans in the history of English football and who have they been imposed upon? Today, that’s what we will be looking at.
Players at Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been on the receiving end of lengthy suspensions for their actions - let’s take a look at this line up of badly behaved professional footballers.