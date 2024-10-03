Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lord Herman Ouseley, the founder of what is now called Kick It Out, has died aged 79.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The anti-discrimination charity announced Lord Ouseley’s death on its official X account. It said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Lord Herman Ouseley after a short illness.

“Lord Ouseley was a titan in tackling discrimination in football over the 25 years he was chair of Kick It Out, having founded Let’s Kick Racism Out of Football in 1993. He was also a fearless advocate for under-represented and disadvantaged communities and will be sorely missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Herman Ouseley, the founder of Kick It Out, has died aged 79. | Getty

“Lord Ouseley’s vision to set up Kick It Out was the first true structural change in football to take on a problem that had blighted the game for decades.

“Fans and participants are now more aware of discrimination and how to challenge it, which is a legacy of the tenacity and vigour he showed in ensuring football continued to change.

“We owe him a huge debt of gratitude and vow to continue that legacy for the benefit of future generations. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”