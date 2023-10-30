Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activities for three years by FIFA after controversy over the moment he kissed Spanish Women's player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the team's World Cup win this summer

Former Spanish Football Association chief Luis Rubiales has been handed a three-year ban from all football-related activities by FIFA after he sparked major controversy by kissing Spanish Women's player Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

He originally refused to resign from the Spanish football federation, with players walking out on strike in response. He reversed his decision and stepped down in September 2023, after FIFA had provisionally banned him.

The ban has now been cemented, with FIFA saying in a statement: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days.