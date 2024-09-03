Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Liverpool player Luis Suarez was in tears as the striker announced he will call time on his international career.

The Uruguayan striker, 37, will bring an end to his international duties after his country’s upcoming match against Paraguay on Friday (September 6). The veteran forward, who has played for the likes of Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona, retires as Uruguay’s all-time top goalscorer.

Suarez has scored 69 goals in 142 appearances for his country, helping Uruguay to win the Copa America in 2001. Giving a press conference yesterday (September 2) the striker broke down in tears as he made his announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luis Suarez was in tears as he announced his retirement from international football. | Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I leave with the peace of mind that I gave everything for the national team until Friday. I have no regrets. There is no better pride in oneself than knowing when the right moment to retire is and luckily I am confident that I am retiring from the national team because I want to take a step aside.

“I am 37 years old and I know that it is very difficult to get to the next World Cup. It comforts me a lot that I can retire and not for my injuries to retire me, or to stop being called up. It is very helpful to want to take that step aside and feel ready. It is difficult because the decision was not easy.

“But I go with the peace of mind that until the last game I gave my all, and that the flame did not burn out slowly and that is why I made the decision that it should be now.”