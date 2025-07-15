Luka Modric: Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder joins AC Milan from Real Madrid
The 39-year-old former Dinamo Zagreb and Tottenham midfielder has put pen to paper on a one-year contract at the San Siro with the option of an extension for a further 12 months.
Modric had a trophy-laden 13-year stint at the Bernabeu, during which he claimed four LaLiga titles, six Champions League crowns and five Club World Cups.
He won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 and has made a record 188 appearances for his national team.
Modric joined Dinamo Zagreb in 2003, but had loan spells to Bosnian-Herzegovian side Zrinjski Mostar and Croatian side Inter Zaprešić before making his debut for Dinamo in 2005. Three years later he moved to Spurs - then managed by Juande Ramos - for £16.5m, and four years later went to Real for £30m.
