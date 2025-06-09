Chelsea reveal signing of new centre back - from their sister club Strasbourg
Strasbourg's Mamadou Sarr has seen his move to Chelsea confirmed. There should not have been any difficulty with the signing as both clubs have the same parent company - Todd Boehly’s BlueCo. And it seems that the Club World Cup will be the litmus test for the tall central defender, who may stay in London or be loaned back to Strasbourg.
Last year he was bought by Strasbourg for €10m from Lyon. The price of the transfer to Chelsea - which has been expected since the beginning of the year - is expected to be £12m (€14.2m).
The 19-year-old, who played 27 times in the league for Strasbourg last season, has been given an eight-year contract with Chelsea, according to reports.
Strasbourg are managed by Liam Rosenior, who after a playing career in England was interim manager at Derby County in 2022 and managed Hull in the Championship from November 2022 to May 2024. He is the son of former player Leroy Rosenior.
