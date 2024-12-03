Kian Holt, 19, charged with tragedy chanting at Anfield Liverpool-Manchester City match
Eight other men were also arrested on suspicion of the same offence during the Premier League fixture.
Kian Holt, of Medlar-with-Wesham, Lancashire, has been charged under Section 3 of the Football Offence Act 1991 and will appear at Sefton Magistrates Court on January 8, Merseyside Police said.
A 38-year-old man from Audenshaw, a 52-year-old man from Denton, a 57-year-old man from Failsworth, all Greater Manchester; a 53-year-old man from Manchester; a 32-year-old man from Macclesfield, Cheshire; and a 28-year-old from Prestwich were all arrested on suspicion of tragedy chanting and have each been released on bail, the force said.
A 58-year-old man and a 47-year-old man from Rochdale, Greater Manchester were also arrested for the same offence but have been discharged for voluntary attendance.