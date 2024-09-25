Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has promised fans that he will fill the void left in his side by Rodri’s injury.

During last weekend’s clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, Spanish midfielder Rodri was taken off injured, with what is thought to be a season-ending injury. Man City drew 2-2 with the visitors, but kept their spot at the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking after the reigning champions’ victory against Watford in the Carabao Cup, Guardiola has now revealed his plan on how to replace a man that he described as “irreplaceable”.

Manchester City could be without Rodri for the rest of the Premier League season. | Getty Images

He said: “When you are without the best midfielder in the world for a long time it is a big blow - but my duty is to find a solution.

“When a player is irreplaceable, we have to do it as a team.

“Still, we don't have the definitive. He'll be out for a long time, a while, but there is some opinions that maybe it will be less than we expect. We're waiting the last phone calls from him and the doctors to know exactly what, definitely, he has and the type of surgery that he has to get.”

As far as direct replacements for the 28-year-old, who plays a more defensive role in Guardiola’s side, it will be tough to get someone like-for-like. Defender John Stones has deputised in midfield last year when Rodri was sidelined, and the return of Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona this summer will also give the Premier League side some options.

There has been some fan speculation as to whether exiled English midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is currently on loan at Ipswich Town, could be recalled to the side. But according to the Premier League rulebook, this is a pretty unlikely outcome.

The rulebook states a recall can only happen “by way of a mutual agreement in writing between the transferor club, the transferee club and the player,” meaning all three parties must be in agreement. Furthermore, this can only happen 28 days after the player has moved and during a transfer window - unless explicit permission is granted by the Premier League.