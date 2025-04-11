Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Predicted Lineups: Key Changes Expected

Haaland will miss the Palace clash | AFP via Getty Images

Here are the predicted lineups for the upcoming Premier League game between Man City and Crystal Palace

Manchester City and Crystal Palace are set to face off in a crucial Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025. With both teams vying for their own version of European qualification, this match promises to be an intriguing contest. In this article, we provide the latest team news and predicted lineups for both sides ahead of the clash.

Manchester City Team News

Manchester City will be without several key players for this fixture. Erling Haaland (ankle), Rodri (ACL), Nathan Ake (foot), John Stones (thigh), and Manuel Akanji (abductor) are all sidelined due to injuries. Despite these absences, Pep Guardiola has a wealth of talent at his disposal to field a competitive lineup.

Manchester City Predicted Lineup to Face Crystal Palace

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gundogan, Gonzalez; Savinho, De Bruyne, Doku; Marmoush

With Haaland unavailable, Omar Marmoush is expected to lead the line, having scored five goals in as many home league games since joining in January. Kevin De Bruyne is anticipated to captain the side, providing creativity in midfield. Savinho and Jeremy Doku are likely to start on the wings, offering pace and flair. In defence, the backline that secured consecutive clean sheets against Leicester and Manchester United is expected to be retained.​

Crystal Palace Team News

Crystal Palace face several selection challenges ahead of their trip to the Etihad. Captain Marc Guehi and forward Eddie Nketiah are suspended following red cards in their last match against Brighton. Defenders Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure remain sidelined with long-term injuries. Maxence Lacroix is a doubt after being substituted with a concussion, while Chris Richards is being assessed for a calf issue.

Crystal Palace Predicted Lineup to Face Manchester City

Formation: 4-4-2

Henderson; Lerma, Lacroix, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta

With Guehi suspended and Lacroix's availability uncertain, Jefferson Lerma may be deployed in central defence alongside Chris Richards. In midfield, Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are expected to anchor the centre, with Ben Chilwell and Ismaila Sarr providing width as Eberechi Eze will be cutting in from the wings. Jean-Philippe Mateta, Palace’s top scorer this season, will likely start up front once again.