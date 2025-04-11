Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction: Premier League 12/04/2025

Manchester City player ratings v Crystal Palace | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City and Crystal Palace are set to clash at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday in a pivotal Premier League encounter. With City striving to secure a Champions League spot and Palace riding a wave of impressive form, this match looks on paper to be a compelling contest. Our prediction delves into the current form, team news, and key players to watch as both sides aim for crucial points in their respective campaigns.

Manchester City Recent Form

Manchester City's recent performances have been a mix of resilience and inconsistency. A goalless draw against Manchester United followed a 2-0 victory over Leicester City, highlighting their defensive solidity but also their struggles in front of goal. Currently sitting sixth in the league, City are just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea and fifth-placed Newcastle United, with the latter having a game in hand. With four of their next five fixtures against bottom-half teams, City have a favourable run to bolster their top-five ambitions.

Manchester City Injury and Team News

City will be without several key players due to injuries. Erling Haaland remains sidelined with an ankle injury and is not expected to return until mid-May. Rodri is still recovering from an ACL injury and has resumed individual training. Defenders Nathan Ake, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji are also unavailable, with Akanji nearing a return but not yet match-fit.

Crystal Palace Recent Form

Crystal Palace have been in exceptional form, losing only two of their last 17 matches across all competitions since the end of December. They extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Currently 11th in the league, Palace are just two points behind Bournemouth in 10th and five points off eighth-placed Fulham, with a game in hand. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League away games, winning six and drawing four.

Crystal Palace Injury and Team News

Palace face injury concerns with up to six players potentially missing the upcoming match. Key defenders Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix are among those sidelined, with Lacroix a doubt due to a concussion sustained and Guehi having been sent off against Brighton, which could massively impact their defensive stability against City's attack.

Manchester City Player to Watch: Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne continues to be the creative heartbeat of Manchester City. Having recently reached 100 goals for the club, his vision and passing range are crucial for unlocking defences. With Haaland absent, De Bruyne's role in orchestrating attacks becomes even more significant, and he will especially be looking to pull out the big performances due to his announcement that he is leaving the club in the summer.

Crystal Palace Player to Watch: Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze has been instrumental in Palace's recent success, contributing significantly to their attacking play. His ability to drive forward and create opportunities by cutting in from the wing makes him a constant threat. Eze's performances have been pivotal in Palace's unbeaten away run and will be key against City's defence in this one.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction

This match presents a classic clash between a team seeking to regain consistency and another riding a wave of form. While Manchester City have the home advantage and a strong overall record against Palace, the visitors' recent performances, especially away from home, cannot be overlooked. Given the injuries on both sides and Palace's resilience, even with a depleted defence, a closely contested match is anticipated.​

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Crystal Palace