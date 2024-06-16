Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding some of the biggest Premier League times.

The summer transfer window is already upon us, and business is already starting to pick up despite the fact Euro 2024 has taken centre stage. While England and 23 other nations vie for success in Germany, the Premier League clubs will be vying for transfers ahead of next season.

For the title hopefuls like Arsenal and Liverpool, there is a bridge to gap between themselves and Manchester City, while clubs like Manchester United have a lot of work to do if they want to land a top four finish. Here we round up all the latest news surrounding some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Kiwior battle

Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior is said to be attracting plenty of attention this summer, with a transfer battle developing in Italy. According to Calciomercato.com, AC Milan will have scouts at Euro 2024 to see the full-back in action against the Netherlands on Sunday.

The Gunners are said to value the ful-back at around £20million, but it’s reported that both Juventus and AC Milan are considering bids, both of which are likely to be under that figure. Kiwior is still under a long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium, spanning until the summer of 2028.

De Ligt valuation

United are now said to be pursuing a deal for Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt after seeing a bid rejected by Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite. That’s according to the Daily Mail, who say Bayern are demanding as much as £42million for their Dutch centre-back.

While that is a big figure, it could be a big boost for United given Everton reportedly rejected an offer worth £43millon for Branthwaite, making De Ligt a cheaper option. De Ligt is still only 24 years of age, already gaining plenty of experience at the top across spells with Bayern and Juventus, while he also has 45 caps for Netherlands, a figure that will be rising across the course of Euro 2024.

Keane on Alexander-Arnold

Roy Keane believes Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold could get ‘ripped to shreds’ at Euro 2024 if he is played in midfield. “It’s all about getting the balance right in your team,” Keane has said. “They’ve got some brilliant individuals, we’ve mentioned that many times before. There are four or five players that would walk into any of the teams in this tournament but it’s getting that balance right.