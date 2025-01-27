Ruben Amorim is closing in on a statement £33m signing. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Manchester United are closing in on the blockbuster £34m signing of Lecce wonderkid Patrick Dorgu after weeks of prolonged transfer negotiations.

The Red Devils are in the process of recruiting a left-sided wing-back and have opted to pursue 20-year-old Dorgu over a range of more experienced options such as Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolves, Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain and two-time England international Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace.

Dorgu, who has scored three times and made one assist in 21 Serie A appearances this term, is blessed with exceptional speed, tireless workrate, pinpoint crossing ability and great exuberance at both ends of the field.

He has been identified by Ruben Amorim as someone that would perfectly fit the 3-4-2-1 formation that the Portuguese coach is trying to implement at Old Trafford and could potentially offer the team much needed balance with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggling to find fitness.

Man Utd edge closer to Patrick Dorgu signing

Patrick Dorgu has emerged as a top target for Manchester United. | IMAGO/IPA Sport

Manchester United are expected to launch a new and improved bid to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce after their previous offer of £25m was turned down by the Italian club.

Fabrizio Romano states that the struggling Serie A side are commanding a figure of around €40m, which works out at around £34m.

The Italian transfer guru understands that the Old Trafford club have already offered Dorgu a strong package in terms of earning and claims that personal terms have already been agreed. He explains that United are in pole position to get this one over the line, but warned that Italian title hopefuls Napoli could emerge with a late offer as well.

Romano posted on X: “Manchester United are set to approach Lecce again early this week for Patrick Dorgu. Add-ons will be key part of the final proposal to get closer to Lecce’s request (€40m price tag).Dorgu has already agreed terms with Manchester United, Napoli are keen on summer move.”

Leeds United suffer transfer blow

Emi Buendia is a top target for Bayer Leverkusen in January. (Imago) | IMAGO/PRiME Media Images

German Bundesliga title holders Bayer Leverksuen are expected to beat Championship leaders Leeds United to the signature of out-of-favour Aston Villa midfielder Emi Buendia on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season.

One-time Argentina international Buendia is yet to start a Premier League game this season and has only had 89 minutes of first team action in the top-flight across 12 substitute appearances.

He was heavily linked with a move to Leeds United to link up once again with Daniel Farke, who managed the 28-year-old at Norwich before his £33m move to Villa Park. However, Ben Jacobs understands that Xabi Alonso’s side with the added incentive of Champions League football, have stolen a march over the West Yorkshire club.

Jacobs posted the update on X, in a post which reads: “Understand Bayer Leverkusen are optimistic of completing a loan move for Aston Villa's Emi Buendia. Club-to-club talks currently advanced. Buendia has several options but Leverkusen now pushing to get a deal done.”

Buendia’s contract at Villa Park was due to expire in the summer of 2026, but the Athletic now understands the Argentine has agreed to a one-year extension with the club.