Paul Pogba ban: Former Man Utd star given lengthy ban from football after failed drugs test

Paul Pogba’s four-year doping suspension could end his playing career
Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
1 hour ago
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been handed a lengthy four-year ban from football, according to reports from Sky Italia.

The former Manchester United player was found to have elevated levels of testosterone in his system after Juve’s 3-0 victory against Udinese on the opening day of the season in August.

The 2018 World Cup winner was an unused substitute during that game, but was randomly selected for post-match drug testing.

Pogba's lawyers claimed that he had accidentally ingested the substance that caused the positive test. However, the prosecution did not believe the 31-year-old’s defence, and he has now been given a ban that could potentially end his career. While it also comes as a huge blow to France, who will be unable to select the player for Euro 2024.

Pogba's suspension completes a dramatic fall from grace for a player who was once the most expensive footballer in the world.

