Man Utd receive update on £43m wonderkid as Newcastle United 'summer raid' unveiled

Manchester United have been linked with the Bayern Munich youngster.

The Premier League action comes thick and fast as the title race hots up. Manchester City can once again close the gap on Liverpool this weekend as the Reds turn their attention to a Carabao Cup final.

There's still plenty to play for when it comes to the European positions as well, with a number of clubs vying to taste success on the continent next term.

Two of those are Manchester United and Newcastle United, who feature in your Friday morning round-up.

Man Utd 'put out feelers' for highly-rated 18-year-old

Manchester United are 'putting out feelers' for Bayern Munich star Mathys Tels with the 18-year-old earmarked as a future superstar.

SportBild reports that the Red Devils are enquiring about the player who has 'blocked all attempts' of approach, until now. Tel's advisor Gadiri Camara told the German outlet that the topic of his client potentially leaving Bayern is no longer closed off for discussion.

He said: "We have to consider all options because Mathys knows that he is valuable and will be a top player."

The news that Bayern will part ways with manager Thomas Tuchel in the summer could impact a lot of players' decisions at the club. ManchesterWorld claims that Tel has been looking to assert himself at Bayern but he has had limited time on the pitch this season. The 18-year-old has still managed to contribute six goals and four assists so far but he is yet to start a league match this term, despite his versatility in being able to play on each wing as well as up front. Tel is now 'seriously thinking about a change' and is valued at £43 million on Transfermarkt.

Newcastle United prepare 'summer raid'

Newcastle United are preparing a 'summer raid' for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios. The 25-year-old won the World Cup with Argentina last season and has become a linchpin under Xabi Alonso in Germany.

The midfielder only penned a contract extension until 2028 in September, meaning the German outfit are in no position to sell but German outlet Bild suggest that won't stop the Magpies who have had a long list of injuries in the middle of the park this season.